Jaguar golf team takes care of business during tri-match

PINEVILLE — North Laurel’s Lucas Binder continued his impressive play along with his teammates as the Jaguars cruised to a first-place finish against both Middlesboro and Bell County.
Binder shot a 36, which placed him second in match play while North Laurel’s 159 led the way with Middlesboro (174) and Bell County (175) following.
Connor McKeehan finished with a 38 for the Jaguars while Nathan Edwards finished with a 42 and Noah Steely (43), August Storm (45), and Cade Robinson (48) followed.
“Wasioto Winds is a good course to score well on if set up right and that’s exactly what happened,” North Laurel coach Chris Stone said. “We took advantage of the course and scored very well. Though weather delays and heavy rain tried to slow us down, we still finished great.
“We had our best nine-hole score all year,” he added. “With two guys in the 30s, and much of the rest under 45. We saw several personal-best. Lucas Binder shot an even 36 and Connor McKeehan was close behind at 38. All the boys took care of business today. We need this confidence booster as we prepare the final three weeks for conference and region.”
