LONDON — North Laurel coach Chris Larkey confirmed Wednesday his Jaguars' scheduled game against Marion County is canceled due to a COVID-19 cancellation. Larkey acknowledged he is currently searching for an opponent his team can play on Friday.
Jaguars' game against Marion County is canceled
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
