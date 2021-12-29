After a disappointing loss to George Rogers Clark on Tuesday, the North Laurel Jaguars bounced back with a huge win over Lexington Catholic on Wednesday night, 81-78, in the consolation game of the White, Greer, and Maggard Holiday Classic.
It was another night of two of the best teams in the state going head-to-head as the Jaguars entered the game ranked No. 6 and the Knights came in at No. 13. Lexington Catholic reached the consolation game after falling to Ballard the night before, 74-65.
It was a huge night for North Laurel big man Ryan Davidson, who led the Jaguars with 30 points and eight rebounds in the win. Junior guard Reed Sheppard turned in another impressive performance with 26 points, eight assists, four rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots, continuing to feel the stat sheet.
Brody Brock also came up huge for the Jaguars, scoring 19 points and hitting some big shots in the fourth quarter.
Coach Nate Valentine said he loved the effort that his team gave throughout the tournament, taking on some of the best teams from around the state.
“I’m so proud of our guys tonight. It’s not easy to come back and play in that third place game after such a tough loss,” said Valentine. “It comes down to the team that wants to win the most.”
The Jaguars certainly wanted it the most on Wednesday.
North Laurel started off the night with the hot hand, taking a 22-20 lead after the first quarter, but Lexington Catholic was able to tie the game at 39-39 at the half.
The Jaguars took the upper-hand in the third quarter, going up 59-55 going into the fourth quarter. In the game’s final period, North Laurel was able to make several winning plays down the stretch. They were up 75-69 with just a minute left in the game, and held off a rally from the Knights to win 81-78.
Valentine said his team made the plays to win in the fourth quarter and that was the difference.
“We had so many guys make winning plays down the stretch. Ryan Davidson and Brody Brock were outstanding for us tonight,” said Valentine. “The last two weeks have really challenged us. I couldn’t be more proud of how our guys have handled it.”
With the win, the Jaguars are now 10-3 on the year. They’ll have over a week off before they get to their regional schedule, taking on Clay County on January 7.
North Laurel 81, Lexington Catholic 78
North Laurel 22 17 20 22 - 81
Lexington Catholic 20 19 16 23 - 78
North Laurel (81) - Davidson 30, Sheppard 26, Clay Sizemore 6, Brody Brock 19
Lexington Catholic (78) - Clements 2, Gohmann 20, Williams 2, Reinhart 20, Busson 2, Sparks 13, Potter 19
