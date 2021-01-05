FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - State officials are still trying to determine if the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases is due to many labs being closed during the holidays, or if it is another spike because of holiday gatherings.
During a Monday press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced, “This is the highest Monday we’ve had, with 2,319 new cases. We’ll be watching, especially moving into next week, on how many of these Monday cases may have been backed up in the system, from two holiday weekends in a row.”
Three counties reported at least 100 new cases to state public health officials on Monday: Jefferson had 429, Fayette 170, and Boyd 102. The rest of the top ten were Kenton with 80, Warren 76, Pulaski 71, Boone 66, Bullitt and Henderson both with 59, and Pike 57.
This means Kentucky has now had, 279,143 positive cases of the coronavirus, since the first one was confirmed on March 6.
There were also 26 new deaths attributed at least in part to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 2,749.
The latest victims ranged in age from 40 to 102 years of age. Seven were from Kenton County; four from Campbell and Jefferson counties; two apiece in Boone, Grant and Simpson counties; and one each in Boyle, Franklin, Gallatin, Lewis and Marshall counties.
A total of 1,737 Kentuckians were hospitalized on Monday. Of them, 456 were in the ICU and 216 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate now stands at 11.2%, based on a seven-day rolling average, continuing its steady increase of the past five days.
All health care personnel, along with long-term care facility residents and staff, should have access to their first dose by the end of January. The next phase eligible for a vaccine includes emergency first responders, K-12 personnel and people over the age of 70. This phase should start by late January or early February, Beshear said.
After immunizations of that population are started, people over the age of 60 and essential workers are eligible, as is anyone over age 16 who is considered at high risk by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After that, those over 40 will be eligible for vaccination, trailed by those who are 16 or over. No vaccine has yet been approved for children under 16 although they make up 18% of Kentucky’s population.
Plans on when each phase will be open to the general public are expected later in the week.
“We are committed to getting this done quickly, efficiently and in the best way we know how and are able to deliver. We’re committed to ramping up the pace dramatically,” said State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “We’re asking every vaccination site to use the prioritization guidance and stick with that, but the top level goal is for every vaccine administration site in the state to administer 90% or more of the vaccine doses they receive within one week, so we don’t have vaccine doses waiting in a freezer until the next week.”
Beshear said more legislative leaders of both parties received the vaccine on Monday:
--House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy, R-Paducah.
--House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively.
--House Minority Caucus Chair Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort.
--House Minority Whip Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg.
--Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown,
--Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens, R-Greensburg.
--Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville.
--Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green.
--Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville.
--Senate Minority Whip Dennis Parrett, D-Elizabethtown.
--Senate Minority Caucus Chair Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington.
House Speaker David Osborne of Prospect and Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester were vaccinated last month.
In addition, five former governors of both parties, along with three former first ladies received the Moderna vaccine as well. They include Julian Carroll, John Y. Brown Jr., Martha Layne Collins and Bill Collins, Ernie and Glenna Fletcher, and Steve and Jane Beshear, Gov. Andy Beshear’s parents.
To view the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, details on school reopening, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor’s next live press briefing will be Tuesday afternoon at 4. It can be viewed on both his YouTube and Facebook pages.
