Two people were killed on Lake Cumberland Friday afternoon in a collision involving a jet ski and a boat.
Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed the deaths, saying the accident happened sometime around 12:45 p.m. Friday. His office received a call to respond to the Woodson Bend Boat Dock at 1:23 p.m.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the accident happened in the South Fork portion of the Cumberland River near the Bronston of Pulaski County.
According to preliminary reports, upon the collision, the boat involved in the incident transported two occupants from the personal watercraft to shore, where Somerset-Pulaski County EMS rendered aid.
Strunk said that the two victims were aged 14 and 18, and had been on the jet ski. He could not release names at this time, but said they were residents of Villa Hills in Kenton County.
The bodies of the victims are being transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Strunk said he did not believe the occupants of the boat were injured in the accident.
He said that while speed may have been a factor in the collision, no alcohol was involved.
“It was just a tragic accident,” he said.
However, the agency said Friday evening, Fish and Wildlife conservation officers are investigating the deaths of the teenage boys.
In addition to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation officers, first responders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene and assisted with rescue efforts.
