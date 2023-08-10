A 2-year-old is dead after what is believed to be an accidental shooting.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a death investigation by the Laurel County Major Crimes Task Force is underway regarding the incident in which the child was shot in the abdomen at a residence in southwestern Laurel County around 8:49 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officers responding to the scene performed first aid on the child until EMS arrived, and the child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the child accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.
The investigation is continuing by the case officer, Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel.
Assisting at the scene and on the investigation were Laurel Sheriff’s investigators, London City Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Keavy Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
