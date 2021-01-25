London, KY (40741)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.