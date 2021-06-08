FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky's foster care system.
Anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards, a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said. Attendance is open, but registration is required.
The first meeting on June 9 is for residents of western Kentucky. The second meeting on June 11 will be for residents in eastern Kentucky. A third meeting on June 16 will be for residents of Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson counties. The last meeting on June 18 is for central Kentucky residents.
The meetings will focus on how to strengthen families who have children in or entering the foster care system. Findings from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.