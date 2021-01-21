There were 3,433 new cases reported to state pubic health officials on Wednesday, up from the 2,250 on Tuesday, and raising to 334,321 the number of positive cases in Kentucky, since the first one on March 6.
Seven counties reported over 100 new cases: Jefferson 436, Fayette 218, Kenton 208, Boone 177, Warren 129, Daviess 121, and Campbell 101. The rest of the top ten counties were Madison with 99, Hardin 92, and Laurel 79.
There were also 49 new deaths related to the coronavirus, making it one of the top five most deadly days in Kentucky. The latest victims’ ages ranged from 54 to 102, and brought the pandemic total to 3,243.
Harlan County had six deaths; Anderson, Hopkins, Jefferson, Marshall, and Warren each had three; Adair, Boyle, Christian, Madison, Pulaski, Rowan, and Wayne had two apiece; while there was one in Barren, Calloway, Clay, Crittenden, Fayette, Gallatin, Graves, Hart, Lincoln, Robertson, Shelby, Taylor, Todd, and Trimble counties.
A total of 1,678 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of them, 399 are in the ICU, and 205 are on a ventilator.
One piece of good news on Wednesday was that the state’s positivity rate dropped to 11.29%, based on a seven-day rolling average. That marks the fifth day in a row that figure has been below 12%.
“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our Commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”
The county COVID-19 incidence rate map on Wednesday had 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in the red zone. The exceptions are Robertson County is yellow, meaning a daily rate of less than 10 cases per 100,000 population, based on the past seven days; with Crittenden, Magoffin and Wolfe counties orange, meaning 10-25 cases per 100,000 population.
Taking a wider view of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University is reporting the number of positive cases around in the world has risen to 96,640,644, along with 2,068,921 deaths. In the United States alone, there have been 24,382,311 positive cases and 404,898 deaths.
To view the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear will hold his next live press briefing Thursday afternoon at 4. It can be viewed on both his Facebook and YouTube pages.
