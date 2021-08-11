FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded Wednesday to the Governor’s executive order mandating masks in schools and childcare facilities.
The Attorney General’s filing before the Kentucky Supreme Court argues that the Governor’s order on Tuesday disregards the laws passed by the General Assembly during the 2021 session and violates a Boone Circuit Court injunction.
The Attorney General issued the following statement:
“A Kentucky Circuit Court Judge issued a binding injunction against the Governor and said that he must follow the laws passed by the General Assembly. Yesterday, the Governor directly ignored the court and engaged in an unlawful exercise of power by issuing his executive order.
The legitimacy of our government depends on the Governor respecting the judicial power of the courts and the law-making power of the legislature, and right now he is disregarding both.
The Governor does not have to choose between following the science and following the law. The two can and should work together. If he believes that the science requires a statewide mask mandate for schools and childcare centers, then he needs to do what the law requires and work with the General Assembly to put the necessary health precautions in place.
The matter remains before the Supreme Court, and the court will now review our arguments and determine what process the Governor must follow.”
A copy of the Attorney General’s filing is available here.
featured
AG Cameron says Governor’s school mask mandate is 'unlawful exercise of power'
React to this story:
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Malinda Sue Applegate 57, wife of Michael Applegate, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. She was born July 11, 1964 to Earl and Joyce Turner in London, KY. In addition to her husband she is survived by a sister Shauna Turner, and a nephew Brandon. She is preceded in death by her brother Robe…
Most Popular
Articles
- A TRIP TO REMEMBER: South Laurel seventh-grade basketball player Skeeter Mabe makes unofficial visit to the University of Kentucky
- Multiple vehicle crash results in injuries on KY 80
- New, returning events coming to Laurel; Homecoming, carnival, Honey Bun Day and World Chicken Festival set
- Civil Suits Filed July 12-20, 2021
- ECONOMIC UPDATE: More new businesses opening in London
- Arrests July 20-26, 2021
- Somerset spa shut down in human trafficking probe
- Sheriff's office asking for public's help in identifying suspect
- 80% of Kentucky's counties now in COVID 'red zone'
- Corbin Walmart's store manager honored as 'Every Day Hero' in nationwide campaign
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.