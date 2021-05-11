FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is joining 43 of his counterparts around the country in a bipartisan effort urging Facebook to stop plans to launch an Instagram for children under 13.
In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who owns Instagram, the attorneys general state, “The use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to navigate the challenges of having a social media account.”
Cameron says there is another, more sinister reason: “We have a responsibility to protect our youngest citizens, and a version of Instagram specifically aimed at children under 13 poses significant health and safety risks for Kentucky children. We already know that child predators regularly use social media platforms to communicate with children, and we cannot give them a new opportunity to target those who are most vulnerable to exploitation.”
The attorneys general express several concerns over Facebook’s proposal, including research that social media can be harmful to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children. A 2017 survey found that 42 percent of young Instagram users had experienced cyberbullying on the platform, the highest percentage of any platform measured.
Also, the coalition says young children often lack a developed understanding of privacy, leaving them more vulnerable to online predators. These perpetrators often leverage social media to form a web of connections and target multiple victims at the same time. In 2020 alone, Facebook and Instagram reported 20 million child sexual abuse images.
The group said they had doubts on Facebook’s ability to protect children on the proposed Instagram platform and comply with relevant privacy laws such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. They point out that the company has a record of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children. Facebook’s Messenger Kids app, intended for kids from six to 12, contained a glitch that allowed children to join group chats with strangers who were not parent-approved.
The six-page letter was sent under the auspices of the National Association of Attorneys General.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.