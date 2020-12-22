FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky saw an increase in new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but Gov. Andy Beshear says the trend still looks better, but also asked for patience until the new vaccines are widely available.
A total of 1,988 new cases were reported to state public health officials on Monday, an increase of 200 from Sunday, but that is to be expected since some labs are closed on the weekend and do not send results to the state.
Jefferson County was the only one reporting over 100 cases, with 376. The other top 10 counties were Fayette with 97, Kenton 92, Boone 80, Pulaski 74, Warren 72, McCreary 69, Campbell 60, Shelby 54, and Graves had 42.
There have now been 244,297 positive cases in Kentucky, since the first one was reported in Harrison County on March 6.
There were also 15 more deaths reported on Monday, with the victims’ ages ranging from 61 to 92, bringing the pandemic total to 2,412.
Caldwell, Livingston and Owsley counties each had two deaths, while Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Hopkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Muhlenberg, Ohio and Webster counties had one apiece.
The governor asked for patience when it comes to getting vaccinated. “How long it’s going to take us to get people vaccinated is going to depend not just on the manufacturing schedule from Moderna and Pfizer, but does Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca get emergency approval, how effective are they, and how many doses do they have out there?”
So far in December, the first Pfizer allocation of 38,025 is already being distributed. The second Pfizer allocation of 27,300 doses is being aimed towards long-term care facilities, with 76,700 Moderna doses being used for healthcare workers. Another Moderna shipment this week will consist of 33,800 doses.
Beshear noted with the Pfizer vaccine, each vial is supposed to contain five doses, but actually has enough for six or seven doses, allowing that supply to be stretched slightly without loss of effectiveness. He also said they could find out as soon as tomorrow about two more shipments of Pfizer vaccine by the end of the year.
While there are reports out of Europe about the COVID-19 virus mutating, Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates of the University of Kentucky Hospital says she is optimistic the new vaccines should still work. “While this is fairly new information, nothing we have seen in the mutation of the virus should be affected by this RNA technology. Our current understanding is that the vaccine will not be less effective, but the new version of the virus may be more virulent or be more easily spread by people.”
She continued to stress the importance of continuing to wear a mask, washing your hands often and social distancing.
To view the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, details on holiday gathering guidance, school reopening and more, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Beshear says he plans to hold his next press briefing, likely the final one of the week, Tuesday afternoon at 4.
