FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus on a Monday during a press briefing and said hospitalizations and Kentucky’s positivity rate all increased.
A total of 647 new cases were reported to state public health officials on Monday, according to the governor. “This is the largest Monday we’ve ever had,” he said. “Mondays are always lower than other days, because of not all labs being open or reporting on the weekends. This is a very high number for a Monday.”
OF the new cases, 81 were among children who were 18 years old or less, of which 18 were five and under. The youngest was just 4 months old. This brings Kentucky’s pandemic total to 88,247, since the first case was reported in the state on March 6.
“We’re going to get through this together, what appears to be our third escalation,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to come together to do what it takes to defeat this virus. As for me and my family, we are over a week into quarantine, trying to answer the call and set an example. That’s our duty as Kentuckians and as Americans.”
Gov. Beshear continues to conduct news conferences remotely as he and his family self-quarantine in the Governor’s Mansion, after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 on Oct. 10 by a member of his security detail.
He says the Beshear family continues to test negative, most recently last Friday, feels well and will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. They are scheduled to be tested again later this week.
Beshear also reported there were nine new deaths Monday, which raises the total to 1,326 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
They include an 82-year-old man from Franklin County, a 73-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 58-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 73-year-old man from Marshall County, an 83-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 85-year-old man from Owen County, a 70-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man from Todd County, and a 72-year-old man from Wayne County.
“We do more work to confirm that COVID-19 was a contributing factor to these deaths than just about any other state. This disease is devastating to each and every one of these families,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus is real and it is cruel, and we ought to remember that to make sure we do what it takes to not lose individuals whose families are going to struggle.”
In addition, the governor announced the COVID-19 outbreak at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore has seen three more residents test positive and there has been one more death.
As of Monday, there have been over 1,819,000 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.97%, and at least 17,229 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Beshear’s next press briefing will be conducted Tuesday at 4 on his YouTube and Facebook pages, due to his quarantine.
For more information on the coronavirus in Kentucky and the Beshear Administration’s response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.