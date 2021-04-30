SOMERSET — Captain Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that the body of Dr. Robert Supinski has been recovered from Lake Cumberland.
McLin said that the 66-year-old Supinski was found around 2:30 p.m.
The body was recovered by Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad divers after being located by sonar.
McLin said the body has been turned over to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Supinski apparently fell Wednesday afternoon over a 100-foot bluff while using a zero-turn mower on his property.
The search was being conducted in the Slate Branch area of Lake Cumberland. Along with the Rescue Squad, McLin said that an organization specializing in water location, Bruce’s Legacy, assisted in the search, as did the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Also assisting in the initial search were the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, the Somerset Fire Department, Parkers Mill Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
