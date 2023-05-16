Laurel County was among the earliest to post election results in Tuesday's Primary Election for Kentucky constitutional offices.
Having gotten their results in at 7:06 p.m., the Laurel County Clerk's Office beat their previous record of 7:23 p.m. Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said his office posted the first results online and that the New York Times picked up those numbers and listed Laurel County as the first county to post election results in Kentucky.
Of course, the big question on everyone's mind in this Republican stronghold was who the GOP nominee for governor would be among a whopping 12 candidates.
Among Laurel County voters, the majority chose current Attorney General Daniel Cameron by a near two-to-one margin. With a total of 46 precincts reporting, Cameron garnered 2,972 votes (45%) ahead of:
• Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles — 1,648 votes (25%)
• Former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft — 1,320 votes (20%)
• Former attorney Eric Deters — 285 votes (4%)
• Somerset Mayor Alan Keck — 192 votes (3%)
• State Auditor Mike Harmon — 146 votes (2%)
• Robbie C. Smith (27 votes), Jacob Clark (18 votes), Dennis Ray Ormerod (15 votes), David O. Cooper (15 votes), Johnny Ray Rice (12 votes) and Bob DeVore (10 votes) did not earn enough votes to warrant a percentage locally.
Laurel's Republican voters fell in line with the state overall at press time with Cameron leading by 47% over Quarles' 21% with 87 out of 120 counties reporting.
If the trend continues, Cameron will likely face off with Democrat incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear — who was leading challengers statewide by a huge margin of 92% over Geoff Young's 5% and Peppy Martin's 3%.
Laurel County Democrats — largely outnumbered locally by Republicans — also opted for Beshear with 573 votes to Young's 32 and Martin's 24.
In the downticket races, local results were as follows:
Secretary of State
Republicans
Incumbent Michael Adams — 3,800
Stephen L. Knipper — 1,381
Allen Maricle — 728
Auditor of Public Accounts
Republicans
Allison Ball — 4,359
Derek Petteys — 1,480
State Treasurer
Republicans
Mark H. Metcalf — 3,722
O.C. "OJ" Oleka — 1,087
Andrew Cooperrider — 1,000
Commissioner of Agriculture
Republicans
Jonathan Shell — 3,718
Richard Health — 2,207
Democrats
Sierra J. Enlow — 305
Mikael Malone — 237.
Locally, voter turnout was particularly low with just 15.13% of total registered voters across both parties casting their ballots in this election.
