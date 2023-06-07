Last month’s primary election narrowed down a wide field of Republican gubernatorial contenders to one candidate — current Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron is already launching his campaign for the November general election in which he will face off against incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.
Last week, he visited First National Bank of Manchester’s London branch to garner support for his campaign, referring to London as “like a second home.”
“As many of you know, I interned here in London for two years under (federal) Judge (Gregory) Van Tatenhove,” he said. “And I am the only candidate who bought a suit from Bob’s!”
Cameron said November’s election is more than just an election — something he stressed during his earlier campaign.
“You have the opportunity to change the trajectory for the Commonwealth. This Governor we have now has spent two years telling people that they were not essential. In November, let’s tell him HE is not essential!” he said as the crowd burst into applause.
Cameron said the polls show he and Beshear in a “dead heat” for the Governor’s seat.
“But this race is about the values of Beshear and the far left and what Andy Beshear has done as Governor,” he added.
With that he cited some statistics that he said contrasts some of Beshear’s comments.
“There are 27,000 fewer Kentuckians working. Violent crimes rates have increased. The workforce has decreased. When we tried to get women’s sports to only include biologically born women and keep the biologically born males out, he vetoed it. He vetoed keeping CRT (critical race theory) out of schools,” Cameron said.
He added that Beshear had also made appointments to key positions in the state government that aligned with his own beliefs.
“The learning loss in this state is because of the decisions of Andy Beshear,” Cameron said. “The Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education was hand picked by Beshear. There are no Republicans appointed on that board.”
On May 30, Beshear appointed registered Republican Julie Pile of Florence to the state board of education.
In his local appearance, Cameron also cited how the Commissioner of Education was questioned about references to gender identity.
“He said that teacher needs to find another job. The right answer is that Andy needs to get another job. And teachers, when I am Governor, no one at KDE will tell a teacher to get another job,” he said.
“This campaign is about the future of Kentucky. We can continue by going to the far left. We can have a Governor that encourages that or we can have a Governor that reflects the values of the people in all the 120 counties,” Cameron continued. “You all make the decision to get invested in this election. This is a golden opportunity to make Kentucky the best and brightest — a Kentucky where streets are free of crime, where we support the Second Amendment, the rights of the unborn and the return of the coal industry.
“(President Joe) Biden has already said that by 2035, the fossil fuels would be eliminated. That would destroy our economy. So get out and vote, encourage your neighbors to vote because I am the best man for this job and I will win this!” Cameron declared as the crowd cheered again.
