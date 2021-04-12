CORBIN — Country music singer Clint Black will be coming to the Corbin Arena this summer.
The Corbin Arena added the event to its calendar for Friday, July 16.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16. There will a limited capacity and pod seating in accordance to current state, health and safety regulations.
Tickets will be on sale on Ticketmaster.com or at the Corbin Arena Box Office. Call the Arena Box Office at 606-258-2020.
It has been three decades since the release of Clint Black’s groundbreaking debut album, "Killin’ Time". Now Clint Black is set to release his 12th studio album, "Out of Sane", dropping on June 19.
Having sold over 20 million records, earning 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, and being honored with at star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music. The Houston raised musician has certainly come a long way from the Texas nightclub circuit where he first began.
He is well known for his songs like "Killin' Time," "Like the Rain," "Something That We Do," and "Nothin' but Taillights."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.