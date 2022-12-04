Bailey Smith arrest

Laurel County deputies escort Bailey Smith into the Laurel County Sheriff's Office following his arrest on Saturday night.

 LCSO Photo

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of a local man accused in the fatal shooting of his brother on Friday.

Bailey Wilson Smith, 56, of East Bernstadt, was taken into custody without incident at around 10:30 p.m. on a warrant charging him with the murder of 59-year-old Grant Smith of London.

According to Sheriff John Root, Bailey Smith was arrested by LCSO Deputy Skylar McFarland along with Dep. Byron Grimes and K-9 Dep. Brian France with assistance from Kentucky State Police and London City Police after he was located at a business off US 25 about a half-mile north of London.

LCSO Detective Taylor McDaniel is leading the investigation, which began at approximately 4:17 p.m. Friday afternoon at a residence off Old Crab Orchard Road around 1.5 miles north of London. 

Investigators with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office/London City Police Major Crimes Task Force were advised that a dispute between the brothers led to Bailey shooting Grant then fleeing the scene still armed with a pistol.

Following Bailey Smith's arrest, according to LCSO, Dep. France and his K-9 Maverick located the apparent murder weapon shortly after midnight in the Pittsburg Cemetery about a mile north of London.

Bailey Smith has been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond. 

