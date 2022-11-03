Kentucky voters are being asked to decide on two proposed constitutional amendments.
The first proposed amendment on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot may change the way the government of Kentucky functions in the future by changing procedural rules in the legislature.
The measure says, “Are you in favor of amending the present Constitution of Kentucky to repeal sections 36, 42, and 55 and replace those sections with new sections of the Constitution of Kentucky to allow the General Assembly to meet in regular session for thirty legislative days in odd-numbered years, for sixty legislative days in even-numbered years, and for no more than twelve additional days during any calendar year if convened by a Joint Proclamation of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with no session of the General Assembly to extend beyond December 31; and to provide that any act passed by the General Assembly shall become law on July 1 of the year in which it was passed, or ninety days after passage and signature of the Governor, whichever occurs later, or in cases of emergency when approved by the Governor or when it otherwise becomes law under Section 88 of the Constitution?”
Some lawmakers are concerned that the length of the proposed amendment might be an issue for voters, saying that it is so long voters might not be willing to take the time to read it and just check either the yes or no box without fully reading and comprehending the changes that would be made to the way Kentucky’s government is able to function.
If the amendment passes Kentucky will join many states that allow the legislature to call itself back into session. However, where this amendment would make Kentucky unusual is that it only requires a proclamation from the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Most other states require either a 2/3 or 3/5 majority vote from the legislature.
“By bypassing a legislative vote, requiring only the presiding officers to initiate a special session, this amendment will effectively turn what is constitutionally a part-time public service job into a full-time political career,” said Bryon J. Vaught (D), who is a candidate seeking the 85th Congressional District seat in the November election.
The benefit of having an assembly that can call itself back into session is most notably seen in times of emergency. When catastrophic flooding made parts of the state a disaster area earlier this year the legislature had to wait on the governor to call the body back into session in order to pass measures that would provide relief to the victims of the flood. The governor did ask the legislature to reconvene, however, if this proposed amendment passes, in the future the governor would not be required to act, which might make getting help to victims of a catastrophe easier.
The amendment would also balance the power of the Legislative and Executive branches of the state government.
This amendment has found favor with much of the Republican delegation including, Shane Baker (R) who represents Kentucky’s 85th Congressional District.
“We should have checks and balances in government and as it currently stands the legislature cannot act past the date of adjournment,” Baker said. “If you want to have a balance of power you want the legislature to have a voice, and this would allow the legislature to have that voice.”
Those opposed to the amendment are concerned not only about the added expense of the 12 extra days each year that the legislature may be in session but are also opposed to the legislature becoming a full-time body.
“Right now, our Kentucky constitution states that we are to have a part-time legislature. That part-time legislature is funded by the Kentucky taxpayers,” Vaught said, adding that the median household income in Pulaski and Laurel counties is less than $45,000, which is less than state legislators make. “If Amendment One passes, on top of this 'part-time salary' legislators make, they will also earn extra pay for each day in special session. This averages out to more than $68,000 per day, paid for by Kentucky taxpayers.”
