Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, states across the country have been passing and proposing legislation that either protect a woman’s right to have an abortion or protect the lives of unborn children. This November a different facet of the abortion debate will be on the ballot for Kentuckians to vote on.
The question on the ballot in all 120 Kentucky counties will read, “Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”
If the ballot measure receives a majority of yes votes, the constitution will be amended. If the majority of voting citizens vote no, nothing in the constitution will change. This vote does not change or overturn the ban on abortions which is already in place.
In June of 2019, Kentucky legislatures passed what many call a “trigger law” which stated if the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its decision on Roe v. Wade leaving states to decide their own abortion laws, abortions in Kentucky would become illegal, with few exceptions. Any doctor performing an abortion could be charged with a felony. The referendum on this November’s ballot doesn’t change that law it is meant to keep the judicial branch of Kentucky’s government from overriding its legislative branch.
“[The amendment on the ballot accomplishes two basic things,” said Kentucky State Representative Shane Baker (R) who represents Kentucky’s 85th district. “It prevents a judge from miraculously finding a right to abortion within [Kentucky’s] Constitution and it says that there is no right to public funding of an abortion in the Kentucky Constitution.”
Baker said the reason the legislature decided to put the proposed amendment before the voters was because a judge recently said the “trigger law” was not valid and lawmakers want to make sure the Constitution is clear about abortion.
“Abortions should be regulated through the legislative branch of government not the judicial branch,” Baker said.
The proposed amendment has the support of most Republican lawmakers in the state legislature as well as being supported by Sen. Rand Paul (R) and Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (R), who both serve Kentucky in the United States Congress.
The two write-in candidates for the U.S. Senate, Charles Lee Thomason and Billy Ray Wilson, are opposed to the ballot measure — believing that abortion laws should be dealt with at the federal level.
“I think the [state constitution] should stay like it is and the [proposed amendment] should be revoked,” Wilson said, adding that the federal government should reinstate the Roe v. Wade ruling. “No one has the right to tell a woman how they can live their lives.”
