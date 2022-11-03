When it comes time to vote to fill one of Kentucky’s Senate seats, voters will have four candidates to choose from. Incumbent Rand Paul (R) will take on Charles Booker (D) and two write-in candidates, Billy Ray Wilson and Charles Lee Thomason.
Many attempts were made to contact Booker and his campaign for this story but were unsuccessful.
Rand Paul
Paul was elected to his first term in the U.S. Senate in 2010 and said he still takes the oath he took when he first arrived in Washington, D.C., very seriously.
“The Oath of Office is to defend the Constitution,” he said, adding that he weighs each vote against the direction of the Constitution’s 10th Amendment which says, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
It was with that in mind that he said he worked to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“Now that it’s overturned, I think that it will be a state issue. I think that is the way forward now,” he said.
When asked about the proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution regarding abortion, Paul said he believes that the amendment holds true to the ideals of the document’s original authors.
If re-elected Paul said he would work hard to get the country’s spending under control and balance the budget.
“The number one issue for me is the national debt and it’s becoming a more pressing problem,” he said, adding that he believes that the Federal Government should do what states do each year and balance the budget.
He said that when spending is under control that it will also help to reduce the rising inflation that hurts every Kentuckian.
“Right now, we’re suffering from double digit inflation and people are suffering because of it,” he said, adding that the country is paying for the stimulus checks that were sent out during the pandemic. “During the lockdown they passed out free money to people individually but also to businesses and governments but in the end it’s not really free.”
Another issue that Paul would like to tackle is immigration.
“I think we have room for lawful immigration but I think we should have zero tolerance for illegal immigration,” he said, adding that he’d like to see former President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy return.
Charles Lee Thomason
On July 20, 2022, Thomason filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to run for U.S. Senate as a write-in candidate. If elected, he would focus on making small inroads on the biggest problems he sees the country facing today.
“Government should try to achieve a 25 percent solution,” he said, adding that the 25 percent solution could be added to later to eventually solve the problems.
Thomason is opposed to the idea that laws on such things as abortion would be on a state-by-state basis.
“It’s going to be like a patchwork quilt and I don’t know how that’s really wise,” he said, adding that he isn’t sure what the solution is. “My strongest feeling about government is that if it wants to take a harsh position, they should also take a look at the personal and human side.”
When it comes to his thoughts on immigration Thomason believes that there is a lot of misinformation about immigration.
“I don’t think anybody is going to walk 800 miles if they don’t need to,” he said. “I’m in favor of comprehensive immigration reform even if it’s only a 10 or 25 percent solution to what we have now.”
Thomason said he is realistic about what he might be able to accomplish if elected to the Senate.
“Obviously there would be a learning curve,” he said. “I’m not a person that’s going to promise the sky and the moon and apple pie.”
He also said that if elected if he couldn’t fix the issues he wanted to in the first six years he wouldn’t run again because his main goal in seeking of the office of U.S. Senator is benefitting the state of Kentucky.
“I’m not interested in power,” he said. “I’m interested in helping the people of Kentucky.”
Billy Ray Wilson
In September, Wilson announced that he would be running for U.S. Senate as a write-in candidate for the second time. His first run was in 2010 and was prompted after meeting Paul during his first campaign and finding his ideals troublesome.
He prides himself on running a different kind of campaign from traditional politicians.
“I’m available anywhere people want to have an open forum. I will not be doing any campaigning and I don’t take any donations,” Wilson said, adding that he is only putting up five billboards in order to get his name in front of the voters.
His goals include bringing the country back to the Constitution’s original idea of how the government should run.
“I know we as U.S. Citizens have the greatest country in the world and we need to return to our Constitutional Republic,” he said. “When I get to Washington, [D.C.] I am planning on speaking to my colleagues and requesting on the floor of the United States Senate that we return to the Constitutional Republic.”
When it comes to his opinions on reproductive rights, Wilson said he believes that Roe v. Wade should be reinstated but that every government agency should provide birth control and birth control devices to eliminate the need for abortion.
He also believes that the country’s economy would benefit from not only an overhaul of the Federal Reserve and its practices but the total dissolution of the agency.
“I would like to address the Federal Reserve System and to get rid of the Federal Reserve and turn it over to the [United States] Treasury,” he said.
Wilson said that if elected he plans to represent Kentucky in a way that upholds the thoughts of the men who wrote the constitution, something he doesn’t believe his opponent has done.
“I am setting forth that [Paul] was in dereliction of duty by supporting a candidate that was twice impeached and committed treason. I’m saying he is complicit with a traitor, so is Harold Rogers,” he said. “I will focus on integrity and a return to the Constitutional Republic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.