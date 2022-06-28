Four Kentuckians were inducted into the 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame at the fourth annual Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Recovery in the Workplace Conference in Lexington on Tuesday.
“Our 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees have spent years pioneering a comprehensive approach to recovery in the commonwealth,” said Tim Robinson, president and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care. “They exemplify the collaborative effort it takes to ensure every Kentuckian has the best opportunity for sustained recovery. We’re grateful for their leadership and commitment to ending the addiction epidemic once and for all.”
Two of the awards are named after inaugural inductees U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and Jay Davidson of The Healing Place; an Employer of the Year award was added this year. The awards are sponsored by Recon Ky, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky.
Former U.S. Rep. and Gov. Ernie Fletcher and former Gov. Steve Beshear (who ousted Fletcher in the 2007 election) were the recipients of the Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky public officials who have advocated for legislation and policies that address the addiction crisis and help Kentuckians with substance-use disorders reach long-term recovery.
During his tenure as governor, Fletcher established a recovery housing program called "Recovery Kentucky" that is still in operation. He is the founder of the Fletcher Group,
which works to help rural communities with safe, sustainable recovery housing and other best practices for people with opioid and other substance use disorders.
“While addiction is still one of the commonwealth’s most pressing issues, I’m proud of the comprehensive and collaborative approach Kentucky has taken to address this public health crisis,” Fletcher said in the news release. “Since leaving public office, I’ve kept my commitment to helping Kentuckians return to healthy, purposeful, addiction-free lives, and it is an honor to be inducted into the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame.”
During Beshear's second term as governor, he expanded Medicaid under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which has been instrumental in allowing more Kentuckians access to comprehensive, inpatient and outpatient addiction care. He also launched Rewarding Kentucky, a program to help people in recovery with job training and meaningful employment, and secured funding to strengthen the treatment and recovery infrastructure across the states. Beshear is one of seven members on an opioid crisis task force of the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C.
“Expanding and protecting access to care for all Kentuckians, including those struggling with substance use, was one of my top priorities as governor, and I am grateful for this recognition,” Beshear said in the release. “This crisis is far from over, and I will continue to work alongside other advocates and stakeholders to help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery.”
Mike Barry is the recipient of the Jay Davidson Award, which recognizes an individual in recovery who has helped to support Kentuckians with their long-term recovery.
Barry is the former CEO of People Advocating Recovery, an organization committed to mobilizing, organizing, training and rallying people in recovery and their allies. He also spearheaded the creation of PAR's Advocacy Training Center to help spread the message of recovery through public policy and legislation. Barry recently announced his retirement, but continues to serve as chairman of the board for PAR.
“I’m humbled to receive the 2022 Jay Davidson Recovery Hall of Fame Award,” Barry said in the release. “During my time at PAR, I was able to use my personal recovery experience to advocate for meaningful policies that promote long-term recovery, and I will continue to support these efforts however I can. It is a privilege to be honored for this work alongside so many other distinguished recovery leaders.”
DV8 Kitchen of Lexington is the Hall of Fame’s inaugural Employer of the Year, which recognizes a business that has championed second-chance employment and helped to reduce stigma around recovery in the workplace.
DV8 Kitchen now has two locations and all of the bakery's employees are in recovery. Owners Rob and Diana Perez have also created the DV8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation, which allows employees the chance to participate in professional development workshops and network with local business people.
“After experiencing the loss of so many employees to substance use, we felt compelled to step up and do more to address addiction in our community,” Rob Perez said in the release. “We became intentional about hiring Kentuckians transitioning out of treatment and providing them with meaningful employment and mentorship. As the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame’s first Employer of the Year, we will continue to champion second chance employment, destigmatize addiction and encourage others in the business community to do the same.”
