WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — Oh, so close.
The North Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars’ run to the Little League World Series came to an end on Thursday by dropping a 4-3 seven inning heartbreaker to Hagerstown, Indiana.
North Laurel battled back from a 3-0 deficit, and had a chance to go ahead in the top of the seventh by loading the bases but couldn’t come through with the clutch hit.
Hagerstown responded in the bottom of the inning by getting a runner on base after a strike three wild pitch while eventually driving in the winning run two batters later.
Jason Parman’s squad finished All-Star action with a 13-2 mark while capturing the District 4, and Kentucky State Championships.
Indiana took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after connecting with a two-run homer.
They added another run in the bottom of the third after a fielding error.
North Laurel continued to struggle at the plate before putting together a two-out rally in the top of the fifth inning.
Marshall Mastin and Tate Marcum drew consecutive walks to out runners on first and second with two outs. Kip Allen followed with a two-run double that scored both Mastin and Marcum while cutting North Laurel’s deficit to 3-2.
Cooper Parman continued North Laurel’s comeback effort with a run-scoring double to tie the game at three apiece.
The game remained tied until Hagerstown scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to punch their ticket into the Little League World Series.
Parman collected two hits, and an RBI for North Laurel while Matthew Powenski had two hits. Allen had a hit, two RBIs, and one run scored while Marshall and Marcum each scored once.
Marcum tossed one and two/thirds of an inning allowing three hits, and two earned runs while striking out a batter. Cooper Parman pitched the final five innings, surrendering three hits, and two runs while striking out eight batters.
