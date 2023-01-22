The man charged with having a deceased female body in his vehicle after leading police on a 37-mile pursuit along Interstate 75 is now set for a preliminary hearing.
David Maurice Reed, 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court on charges of murder - domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal abuse, second-degree wanton endangerment with police officer as victim, careless driving, resisting arrest, and no operator's/moped license.
Reed was spotted in Madison County on Wednesday, Jan. 18, weaving in traffic along I-75. The vehicle's registration plate - a temporary tag - was also not visible. That alerted Kentucky State Police, who attempted to pull the vehicle over. Information in the case indicates that Reed did pull over but accelerated and fled the scene as troopers approached his vehicle. That initiated a high speed pursuit between Kentucky State Police officers of Reed's 2016 Lincoln MKK SUV, with Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Vernon Police joining in as the vehicle continued traveling southbound on the interstate.
The arrest citation states that the seat of the vehicle was reclined back so the driver's face was not visible, nor were troopers able to determine whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.
The pursuit continued with several spike strips deployed, although unsuccessfully. The citation further states that the Laurel County Sheriff's personnel successfully deployed spike strips near the 49 mile marker, which deflated the front tires of the vehicle. However, Reed continued to evade police, deliberately striking three Kentucky State Police cruisers before coming to a stop.
Even then, Reed continued to resist officers — having to be forcibly removed from the vehicle. It was determined that Reed did not possess a valid driver's license and he was placed under arrest.
Further investigation led to the discovery of a deceased female in a tote in the back of Reed's SUV. The female's body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy due to having "trauma to her facial area as well as wounds consistent with injury inflicted by an edged weapon." Reed also had red stains on his pants that is believed to be blood.
The female's identity was released on Thursday as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
Reed admitted to choking Carder while they were in a motel room but did not state where the offense took place, other than the motel was in close proximity of the interstate.
Reed's bond is set at $1 million cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.