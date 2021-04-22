You have permission to edit this article.
Former UK basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in car crash

Terrence Clarke

Former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles.

Kentucky Basketball's Facebook page confirmed the death, saying, "We are devastated to learn of our own Terrence Clarke's tragic passing. Our hearts are heavy for Terrence, his family and all of us who loved him."

 

WKYT is reporting Clarke and BJ Boston were leaving a workout in LA. WKYT said they have been told Clarke died on the way to hospital.

Boston was reportedly in a car behind him. 

Clarke had declared for the NBA Draft and had signed with Klutch Sports on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

 

