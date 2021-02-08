FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Another big drop in new cases of COVID-19, deaths, and the state’s positivity rate, was the highlight of Sunday’s daily numbers from Kentucky public health officials.
For the first time since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the fourth straight week of declining cases.
There were 1,532 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, which is down from the 1,998 reported on Saturday. While Sundays have mostly seen lower numbers than the rest of the week, due to some of the labs that are either closed or do not report on Sundays, it’s nearly 250 cases lower than last Sunday. That brings the pandemic total to 377,790 positive cases in Kentucky.
Kentucky’s two most populous counties were the only ones with more than 100 new cases on Sunday: Jefferson 245 and Fayette 130. The other top ten counties were Kenton 84, Daviess 70, Boone 65, Madison 37, Hardin and Warren 36, Jessamine 30 and Nelson 29.
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate, which is based on a seven-day rolling average, dropped below eight percent on Sunday for the first time this year. It stood at 7.97%, the same as on Dec. 28, before the post-holiday surge in cases began.
Hospitalizations also saw decreases in all categories on Sunday. Of the 1,235 Kentuckians in the hospital, 290 were in the ICU and 140 on a ventilator.
The number of deaths reported Sunday was 31, which is down from Saturday’s 49 and the 35 reported a week ago. However, the total number of deaths in Kentucky related to the coronavirus has now risen to 4,051. Information on the victims; ages and location was not available Sunday.
Four more regional COVID-19 vaccination sites open this week, with services by appointment only.
Northern Kentucky Convention Center (Kroger Health site)
1 W. Rivercenter Blvd., Covington, KY 41011
Greenwood Mall, former Sears location (Kroger Health site)
Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
Both Kroger Health sites are open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rolling, seven-day appointments went live tonight after the Governor’s announcement. Visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 to sign-up.
Murray State University CFSB Center
1401 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42701
Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Kentuckians in this region can visit callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381 to sign up for appointments.
