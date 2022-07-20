A former state representative charged with strangulation and assault entered a plea agreement to the assault charge with the strangulation charge being dismissed.
Robert Goforth, of East Bernstadt, was arrested in 2021 after a woman went to the 9-1-1 Center claiming that Goforth had strangled and assaulted her. The woman was later identified as Goforth’s wife.
Goforth was arrested on those charges; however, his case was delayed after tape recorded evidence went missing from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, which was heading the case.
On Thursday, Goforth entered a guilty plea to the fourth-degree assault charge with the strangulation charge being dismissed. He was sentenced immediately in Laurel Circuit Court by Judge Michael O. Caperton, being ordered to serve 59 days in jail.
That sentence, however, will run concurrent with a federal sentence in London’s U.S. District Court.
In that case, Goforth entered a guilty plea to health care fraud. He was charged with knowingly allowing filled but unclaimed prescriptions from Hometown Pharmacy in Manchester to be billed for reimbursement by Medicaid and Medicare while the unclaimed medicines were being reshelved and sold again. That situation arose after Goforth — who owned two other pharmacies at the time — noticed the Manchester pharmacy was more productive than the other two. Information in the case indicates that Goforth was a “fill-in” pharmacist at the time, leaving the primary duties to another pharmacist. However, the federal case states that Goforth was aware of the situation and permitted it to continue.
As a part of that plea, Goforth cannot own any pharmacies, cannot serve as a pharmacist, barred from participating in any Medicare, Medicaid or other health care programs for at least five years and to submit a complete list of income and revenues including any held by his wife.
He was also ordered to seek employment, not possess a firearm or any type of destructive weapon, surrender his passport, report any interaction with law enforcement agencies, and refrain from using any alcohol or drugs.
Goforth was additionally ordered to pay $1,800,000 in restitution.
His sentencing on the federal case is set for Sept. 10, at which time the state penalty of 59 days to serve will go into effect.
Goforth served as state representative for the 89th District in a special election in 2018 following the resignation of representative Marie Rader. He also launched an unsuccessful bid for the Republican Gubernatorial race against incumbent Matt Bevin in 2019, but continued his bid for re-election in the Representative race. Goforth did win that position in a landslide victory but resigned in August 2021, stating he chose to spend more time with family.
