Kentucky's health insurers have started a sweepstakes in which Medicaid beneficiaries can win vacation packages for getting vaccinated for Covid-19.


The Kentucky Association of Health Plans sweepstakes is open to enrolled Medicaid members 21 and older who receive their first dose of vaccine between Sept. 6 and Sept. 30 -- and enter by visiting visit KAHP.org.
 
Twenty winners will each receive a vacation package for four including airfare, a three-night hotel stay, and three-day park passes to "the most magical place ever in Orlando," a KAHP news release said. KAHP spokesman Tyler Glick said the vacation packages are for Disney World.

"In addition to the KAHP sweepstakes, Medicaid members may also be eligible to receive an incentive offered by their health plan," the release said.

 
Medicaid managed-care plans have offered cash incentives for vaccination for months, with little effect. In late July, only about 27 percent of Kentucky Medicaid members had received at least one dose of vaccine, compared to 51 percent of the total population. About a third of Kentuckians are on Medicaid.
 
The insurers have been promoting vaccination among the total population in various ways for months, and have recently targeted their efforts. Last month in Clay County, home of state Senate President Robert Stivers, they and Volunteers of America started “Take 1 for the Team,” an outreach and incentive campaign using digital advertising with local influencers such as pastors, coaches and doctors, plus offers for free food, drawings for cash prizes, and a competition between local schools for $6,000 in sports equipment.

“We’ve had several months of very successful promotions,” KAHP Executive Director Tom Stephens said in the release. “Just being around the state at our events, I can say that it is heartening to meet so many people who decide to receive the vaccine after they hear about our various incentive programs or were touched by our outreach efforts.”

The commercial insurers and Medicaid managed-care organizations who comprise KAHP are also reaching members through their own advertising, incentives, transportation coordination, pop-up clinics (some with bilingual personnel), homebound vaccination visits, text and email campaigns, yard signs, billboards, direct mail, telephone calls, personalized assistance and follow-up on second dose-appointments based on claims data, the release said.

