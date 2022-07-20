The man hoping to unseat current Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley spent the night in the facility he soon hopes to run.
Walter Trebolo III, 42, of Perry Road in London, was arrested on Sunday, July 17, according to Jailtracker. He is charged with falsely reporting an incident and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Trebolo filed for Laurel County Jailer on the Democratic ticket and will face off against Mosley in the November general election.
According to the arrest citation, Trebolo was taken into custody around 9:43 p.m. Sunday by Laurel Sheriff’s officials. The citation states that Trebolo was attempting to report his vehicle as stolen, when in fact, he had wrecked the vehicle earlier that evening and left the scene. He was found 1 1/2 hours later on Sinking Creek Road, four miles west of London. The report, signed by Deputy Greg Poynter, states that Trebolo was “heavily impaired” and could not stand and smelled strongly of alcohol. The report further states that Trebolo was “a danger to himself and others due to his level of impairment.”
Trebolo was arraigned in Laurel District Court on Monday morning, at which time he was scheduled for a pretrial hearing next month. He was released as ROR, or ‘released on recognizance,’ meaning he posted no bond but promised to appear in court on his assigned court date. Another notation on the court docket stated that this is Trebolo’s second offense, which is ‘enhanceable,’ which could increase his penalty for that offense if he is found guilty.
Attempts to contact Trebolo for comment were unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.