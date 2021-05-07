SOMERSET — The KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew is back in Somerset with a new weekend event in support of the American Cancer Society's local chapter.
The Krawling Over Cancer event starts this Friday, May 7 and continues through Sunday, May 9.
The three-day event gets underway Friday night with a Show 'N Shine kickoff celebration at Buffalo Wings and Rings. The Krew has been hosting these shows on a monthly basis, picking a different business each time as a way to boost the local economy.
The club will close out the weekend on Sunday with a Mother's Day Trail Ride. Participants will take off from Eastway Market on East Ky. 80 at 1 p.m.
Both of these events have free admission.
The main event is Saturday's 2021 Jeep Jam. The Krew has partnered with Lake Cumberland Speedway for a day-long extravaganza featuring live music, races, mud bogs, rock crawling, inflatables, a vendors alley, concessions and more.
Headlining are country artists Brad Hardin of Danville and Jordan Foster from Somerset.
Krew president Andy Doss added that several Relay For Life teams will also be part of vendors alley to fundraise for ACS.
"If your vehicle has off-road capability, it's welcome," Krew member Jeff Kidd observed, adding that awards will be given away for different 4x4 classes. "Also bring your American flag, club flag or cancer flag with your ride and during open ceremonies, all will be welcome to parade on the track prior to the start of the races!"
Doss said the Krew was inspired by the Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion, which will hold its 9th annual event this August in Pigeon Forge.
"My parents went to the first one about eight years ago," Doss said. "They drew about 100 or so Jeeps to that first event and through the years, it has grown to 10,000 last year.
"The members who started the Krew, we enjoy going to that [Invasion] and thought, 'Why don't we try to do something like that here,'" he continued. "The [Somernites Cruise] car show has grown into something big that happens every month through the summer.…Let's just jump out on a limb and try to do a big Jeep show for the community because we've seen it grow in this area."
Doss went on to say that the Krew chose to benefit the American Cancer Society after holding a winter coat drive as well as giving out Christmas dinners at the end of last year.
"We didn't want to do the Jeep Jam just for ourselves," Doss said. "We want to help someone else while doing it."
Admission is $25 for the whole day with kids 10 and under free. Gates open at 10 a.m. with music starting at 1 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m.
