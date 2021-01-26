kctcs

VERSAILLES, Ky. - The 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) are offering low cost, non-credit training. These short-term courses, offered through the Workforce Solutions program, help those already in the workforce who want to move up or people who need training to get started in a new career.

Programs are offered in two online formats – self-paced or live classes. Self-paced classes include:

Healthy at Work – The latest information on COVID-19 risk factors and safety measures in the workplace.

Professionalism and Essential Skills

Communication and Diversity

Transition to Management

Live virtual classes offered are:

NEC Electric Code Update

Professional in Human Resources Certification Exam Prep

SHRM SCP/CP Certification Exam Prep

Electrical Licensing Preparation

AutoCAD Basics

Enhanced Operator I: Workplace Principles

Safety and Universal Precautions

Microsoft Excel Level 1

OSHA

Sterile Processing National Review Certification Prep

Pharmacy Tech National Review Certification Prep

Adapting Your Leadership Style

Cultural Competence

These skills and certifications are in-demand. Students will learn from industry experts and quickly gain the expertise needed for career advancement and employability. Cost for courses begins at $49 with several under $100. Exam prep courses are higher. For more information on cost and start dates for each course, visit the Workforce Solutions web page.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you