VERSAILLES, Ky. - The 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) are offering low cost, non-credit training. These short-term courses, offered through the Workforce Solutions program, help those already in the workforce who want to move up or people who need training to get started in a new career.
Programs are offered in two online formats – self-paced or live classes. Self-paced classes include:
Healthy at Work – The latest information on COVID-19 risk factors and safety measures in the workplace.
Professionalism and Essential Skills
Communication and Diversity
Transition to Management
Live virtual classes offered are:
NEC Electric Code Update
Professional in Human Resources Certification Exam Prep
SHRM SCP/CP Certification Exam Prep
Electrical Licensing Preparation
AutoCAD Basics
Enhanced Operator I: Workplace Principles
Safety and Universal Precautions
Microsoft Excel Level 1
OSHA
Sterile Processing National Review Certification Prep
Pharmacy Tech National Review Certification Prep
Adapting Your Leadership Style
Cultural Competence
These skills and certifications are in-demand. Students will learn from industry experts and quickly gain the expertise needed for career advancement and employability. Cost for courses begins at $49 with several under $100. Exam prep courses are higher. For more information on cost and start dates for each course, visit the Workforce Solutions web page.
