FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were more positive signs in the COVID-19 pandemic, except for one: deaths.
“Deaths remain too high,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday during a virtual press briefing. “We hope that starts to level off soon, but all the rest of the trends are going in a positive direction than we have seen during the course of the pandemic.”
He noted last week there were fewer cases than the week before. “This marks the first time we have had four straight weeks of declining cases, since the very beginning of the pandemic.”
On Monday, 1,003 new cases of the coronavirus were reported to state public health officials, a drop of 529 from Sunday. “That’s the lowest since Dec. 26, and before that, Oct. 26,” Beshear pointed out. “That makes it the third lowest since October.”
Only one county had more than 100 new cases: Jefferson with 205. The other top 10 counties were Fayette 69, Warren 38, Campbell 30, Bullitt, Kenton and Madison 25, with Boone, Daviess, and Shelby each reporting 24.
There have now been 378,793 positive cases in Kentucky, since the first one was reported in Harrison County on March 6, 2020.
Currently, there are 1,163 Kentuckians hospitalized statewide. Of them, 274 are in the ICU and 142 on a ventilator. The first two numbers are decreases, while ventilator use rose by two.
Kentucky’s positivity rate on Monday was 7.78%, based on a seven-day rolling average. “That’s the lowest it has been since Nov. 10,” Beshear said.
“The trends are all moving in the right direction,” he said, “but that only happens from your hard work. We have more people wearing masks, we have more people social distancing, we’re having fewer large gatherings at homes or out in public. We must keep this up because we do not want to lose this progress.”
The only negative was the 40 new deaths reported on Monday, which brings the pandemic total to 4,091.
The latest victims ranged in age from 44 to 94. Seven were reported from Barren County; four from Metcalfe County; three from Butler, Hart, Simpson and Warren counties; two in Hardin and Meade counties; and one each in Boyd, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Harrison, Hopkins, Larue, Laurel, Logan, Marshall, Russell, Scott, and Washington counties.
To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next scheduled live press briefing will be Tuesday afternoon at 4. It can be viewed on his Facebook page or on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.