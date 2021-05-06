A total of 710 new cases were reported to state public health officials, 176 or nearly 25% of them were people 18 and younger. The overall number is 66 less than Tuesday, and 37 fewer than last Wednesday. Kentucky’s pandemic total is now 446,929.
Six counties had 20 or more cases: Jefferson 116, Fayette 53, Oldham 31, Montgomery 25, Daviess 21, and Clark 20.
There were 10 new deaths reported from local health departments, none from the ongoing audit of death certificates issued last fall and winter. This was three more than Tuesday, and now makes it 6,542 Kentuckians lost due to the coronavirus.
The latest victims ranged in age from 49 to 98. Two were from Nelson County, with one each in Henderson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Livingston, Lyon, Mason, Pike and Pulaski counties.
Kentucky’s positivity rate was 3.57% on Wednesday, based on a seven-day rolling average. That was up 0.10% from Tuesday and the seventh consecutive day of increases.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations are currently 420, down 14 from Tuesday. There are 111 in the ICU, up nine from Tuesday and 46 on a ventilator, which is one lower.
A total of 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, meaning we are now less than 663,000 vaccinations from reaching 2.5 million, at which point Gov. Andy Beshear has said he will lift most COVID-19 restrictions at businesses and venues with less than 1,000 people.
Younger Americans may soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to national media outlets, the FDA is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years old by next week, but the company anticipates having all necessary clinical trial data ready for children as young as two in September. On Wednesday, Canada approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for those 12 and older.
To see Kentucky’s full daily COVID-19 report, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next press briefing on the coronavirus is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 4, and can be seen on his Facebook page and YouTube channel. At that time, he could announce incentives for Kentuckians to get vaccinated.
