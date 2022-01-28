London, KY (40741)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.