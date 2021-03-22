FRANKFORT, Ky. – On March 18, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Kentucky State Police (KSP) to recognize the promotion of 30 officers at a ceremony held at the KSP Training Academy. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 promotional ceremony was postponed. With ‘Healthy at Work’ guidelines in place, the agency honored the troopers and officers who promoted in 2020 with a private in-person ceremony.
One colonel, one lieutenant colonel, one major, five captains, nine lieutenants, and 13 sergeants were commissioned.
The Governor spoke prior to the recognition of the newly promoted officers, offering them congratulations in their new roles.
“I’m honored to be here and excited to see what is in your future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We couldn’t be in better hands as we confront challenge after challenge. I’m proud of each and every one of you for everything you have done.”
The thirty officers promoted in 2020 who were recognized during today’s ceremony are as follows;
Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. was promoted to Colonel and is assigned as Interim Commissioner.
Captain Kyle J. Nall was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and is assigned to the Office of Administrative Services.
Captain David F. Trimble was promoted to Major and is assigned to the Office of Administrative Services, Operational Support.
Lieutenant Timothy B. Austin was promoted to Captain and is assigned to the Aircraft Branch.
Lieutenant Jeremy W. Smith was promoted to Captain and is assigned to the Inspections and Evaluations Branch.
Lieutenant Derek A. Smith was promoted to Captain and is assigned to Post 2 Madisonville.
Lieutenant Shawn E. Darby was promoted to Captain and is assigned to the Academy Branch.
Lieutenant Danny E. Caudill was promoted to Captain and is assigned to Post 8 Morehead.
Sergeant Joshua S. Lawson was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to the Inspections and Evaluations Branch.
Sergeant Christopher M. Burton was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to the Academy Branch.
Sergeant Morris W. Farris was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to Post 4 Elizabethtown.
Sergeant Mitchel S. Hazelett was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
Sergeant John M. Hindman was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to Post 5 Campbellsburg.
Sergeant Brad A. Riley was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to Post 4 Elizabethtown.
Sergeant Joseph A. Vorbeck was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
Sergeant Jason P. Brown was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to Post 5 Campbellsburg.
CVE Sergeant Larry W. Farris was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to the Driver’s Testing Branch.
Trooper First Class Robert R. Purdy was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 7 Richmond.
Senior Trooper Wayne H. Hensley III promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 7 Richmond.
Senior Trooper Jonathan E. Murphy promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
Senior Trooper Michael S. Settle was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
Senior Trooper William J. Howard promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to the Special Operations Branch.
Senior Trooper Michael K. Lashley was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 16 Henderson.
Senior Trooper Wesley L. Medley was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 16 Henderson.
Senior Trooper Rufus D. Shearer was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 15 Columbia.
Senior Trooper Charles R. Hedgespeth was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to the Academy Branch.
Senior Trooper Zack A. Morris was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to the Electronic Crimes Branch.
Senior Trooper Brandon L. Brooks was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
Senior Trooper Cory M. Hamby was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
Facilities Security Officer II Phillip B. Broomall was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to Facilities Security Branch.
