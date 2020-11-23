LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second year in a row, business customers of Kentucky Utilities Company have rated the utility first in electric business customer satisfaction among its peers in the Midwest mid-size segment. The honor was awarded by global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics company J.D. Power following the company’s recently released 2020 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.
Now in its 22nd year, the study measures business customer satisfaction with electric utility companies by examining six factors: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer contact. Satisfaction is calculated on a 1,000-point scale. In the Midwest mid-size segment, KU scored highest in every factor in this year’s study.
“Throughout 2020, our customers and the communities we serve have faced extraordinary challenges that our company and employees have worked each day to help them overcome,” said Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president-Customer Services. “We appreciate our business customers’ recognition in a year that has been so difficult, and we’re committed to continuing to assist them with flexible options that are tailored to their specific circumstances.”
For detailed information about the study results, visit the J.D. Power website.
