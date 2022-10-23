Kentucky State Police Post 11 is actively investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County woman reported missing earlier today.
Tawana R. Martin, 37, of London was last seen at her residence by her family in London on Friday around 7:30 a.m.
Martin could be in the company of Ronnie L. Martin, 42, of Corbin. She was last seen with him on Friday in Rockcastle County around 3 p.m. They could be in a 2007 Ford Edge creamed-colored vehicle. The SUV's registration plate is KY 080-YCP.
Tawana Martin is described as a white female, 5’2’’ tall, roughly 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair shoulder length. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt or a blue old navy sweatshirt.
The case is still under investigation by Trooper Dylon Pennington. Anyone with any information on Tawana R. Martin is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
