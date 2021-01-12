FRANKFORT, Ky, (KT) -- Kentucky's attorney general is vowing to defend two new pro-life bills passed Saturday in the General Assembly.
Senate Bill 9 requires medical professionals to work to save the life of any child born alive and House Bill 2 gives the attorney general's office the ability to pursue civil and criminal charges against abortion providers who violate state law.
"If these laws are challenged in court by the office, I will stand up and defend them," Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.
A group of pro-life legislators and state leaders gathered on the Capitol steps on Monday to celebrate the passage of the bills over the weekend.
"You know, in the past four years, we have passed probably the strongest pro-life legislation in the nation. Of course, we had about a decade, didn't pass any of them. But once we, the Republican majority took office, we have been relentless," said Rep. Joe Fischer, R-Ft. Thomas.
The attorney general says House Bill 2 moves the enforcement of laws concerning abortion services and providers beyond politics.
"House Bill 2 fills an unfortunate loophole in Kentucky law for far too long in the Commonwealth, whether abortion providers were required to follow the law depended upon who was in the governor's office," Cameron said.
Currently, the attorney general can only act upon the Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services' request. If CHFS takes no action, nothing can be done.
Gov. Andy Beshear has 10 days to sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, said, "I pray that he (Beshear) would sign and I pray that his heart would be softened and that he would see the value of protecting lives born alive. But I'm prepared to override his veto if and when he signs one."
Westerfield said 78% of General Assembly members voted in favor of Senate Bill 9 on Saturday.
The event was sponsored by Kentucky Right to Life, Sisters for Life, Women's Health Advocacy Media Group, The Family Foundation and I'm Alive.
