Kentucky's 25 federally qualified health centers, generally known as community health centers, will share more than $96 million in grants from the recent relief-and-stimulus bill, the American Rescue Plan Act.
"The funding will be used to expand Covid-19 services and help ensure preventive and primary care for those at higher risk" for the disease, the Kentucky Primary Care Association said in a press release.
“Community health centers provide essential, high quality, state of the art healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay,” KPCA's CEO, David Bolt, said in the release. “They are located in more than 90 Kentucky counties, including nearly all of the 42 counties that do not have a local hospital. By focusing on the uninsured, the underinsured, homeless, seasonal workers, minority populations, and others who may have barriers to healthcare access, community health centers now treat more than 550,000 Kentucky residents.”
The grants were based on patient counts, with double weight for the uninsured, and a base amount for each clinic.
