In a Sunday message, the Governor stated, “The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” said Gov. Beshear. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics, and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”
Sunday also saw another big day of new COVID-19 cases, as another 2,803 were reported to state public health officials. That brings the pandemic total to 176,925 positive cases in Kentucky.
The top ten counties were Jefferson with 471, Fayette 314, Daviess 132, Hardin 103, Boone 93, McCracken 74, Kenton 70, Campbell 62, Henderson 60 and Elliott 47.
There were also 11 more deaths on Sunday, making it 1,806 overall. They include two men, ages 70 and 80, from Caldwell County; an 87-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 60-year-old woman from Hopkins County; a 61-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from McCracken County; an 88-year-old man from McLean County; and four women, ages 61, 83, 93 and 93, from Warren County.
“The massive increase of COVID-19 in the commonwealth during November has shattered prior records,” said State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “As we finish the Thanksgiving weekend, we need to show our kindness and caring for each other now more than ever. The spread of the virus is at an all-time high, but science and experience have shown that we are not powerless to shape our future. If we all wear masks, stay six feet away from those outside our home, limit travel and stay home if we are sick, we can put ourselves on a better path, stay safe and suppress COVID-19.”
Since reporting is limited on Sundays due to some labs being closed on the weekend, additional information, such as the positivity rate, testing figures, and the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be updated on Monday.
Johns Hopkins University reported on Sunday that there have now been 62,629,797 confirmed positive cases around the world and 1,457,998 deaths. In the United States, confirmed cases have reached 13,363,182, along with 266,813 deaths.
A three-judge federal appeals court panel on Sunday sided with the Governor’s order to close religious private schools as well as public schools in the state to in-person classes, due to the coronavirus.
The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati granted Beshear’s request to temporarily halt a lower court ruling that would have allowed 17 private Christian schools to reopen. Those schools filed a lawsuit over Beshear’s restrictions and recieved a preliminary injunction last week from U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove. Details are in a separate Kentucky Today story.
To view the full daily report, new statewide requirements, testing locations, a long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties and red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear plans his next live, virtual press briefing Monday afternoon at 4:00.
