FRANKFORT, Ky (KT) – The Kentucky Public Pensions Authority announced on Monday that earnings for their funds exceeded expectations for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
According to their report, Kentucky’s pension and insurance funds for state and local government employees and the state police collectively earned an investment return of 25% net of fees during the fiscal year, pushing the total KPPA assets to $22.7 billion.
They say returns for each of the 10 funds were significantly above their actuarial assumptions. This means it will improve every plan’s funded status, and also help reduce employers’ pension costs. That includes state and local governments and local school boards.
Last year’s performance also marks the highest ever single-year investment return in the history of the organization, ahead of the 24% return recorded in 1997. The pension and insurance fund returns also beat their respective Investment Policy Statement Benchmarks by 68 basis points and 24 basis points for the fiscal year.
“The returns above the benchmarks mean that our investment staff and committees added over $100 million to the assets versus the alternative of having passive or indexed portfolios,” said KPPA Executive Director David Eager.
The overall performance in fiscal year 2021 raised the long-term rates of return for the pension and insurance funds above their actuarial assumed rates of return for the first time in ten years. Those actuarial assumed rates of return are 5.25% for the Kentucky Employees Retirement System Nonhazardous and State Police pension funds, and 6.25% for all other pension and insurance funds.
“Across both the pension and insurance portfolios, each asset class met or exceeded its individual benchmark return, which further helped make FY 2021 a very successful year,” said Steven Herbert, executive director, Office of Investments, for the KPPA.
This comes as good news as the pension systems recover from chronic underfunding. Market Watch reported that in 2019, the Kentucky Employees Retirement System was only 16.5% funded, making it one of the worst-funded pension plans in the country, according to data from the Center on Retirement Research at Boston College.
The Kentucky Public Pensions Authority is responsible for the investment of funds and administration of pension and health insurance benefits for over 394,000 active and retired state and local government employees, state police officers and nonteaching staff of local school boards and regional universities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.