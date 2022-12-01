Laurel County is one of 12 Kentucky counties that were chosen Monday through random drawing to undergo a post-election audit of the 2022 General Election.
The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to determine if any irregularities took place during the last election on November 8.
“Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections by conducting post-election audits,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated during the drawing. “I am thankful to our Department of Criminal Investigations, the county clerks, and their staff for working together to perform these audits to ensure Kentucky’s elections remain free and fair.”
During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 216, which amended KRS to expand the Attorney General’s independent inquiry of potential election irregularities from not fewer than five percent of Kentucky counties (a total of six) to not fewer than 12 counties. The statute also requires those counties to be randomly selected in a public forum with 20 days of each election.
“It’s just the luck of the draw,” Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said of being one of the counties selected. “I think the last time the Laurel County Clerk’s Office was audited was 2015. It’s just a standard procedure they do with every election.”
State law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections. That eliminated the counties audited for the 2022 Primary last May — Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, and Grayson counties.
Besides Laurel, which according to Brown was drawn 6th on Monday, the counties where audits will be conducted include Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess and Breathitt.
The county clerk explained that auditors would be sent into each county to look over election documents and related components.
“They haven’t reached out to us as of yet,” Brown said when asked if he knew when the audit would be conducted. “It’s usually a couple of months before the audit is actually done, I think, and the report is released.”
According to Cameron’s office, once the independent investigations have been completed, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.
