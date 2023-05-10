Maintaining the secrecy of voters has prompted the Laurel County Board of Elections to refute a request regarding posting of absentee votes on election night.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections contacted county clerks across the state to reprogram their equipment to post absentee voting results by precinct — something that local officials believe could identify those voters and that violates the Constitutional rights of voters.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown explained his stance on the issue, which was backed by the Laurel County Board of Elections members.
“My problem is this — You might have one person in one precinct that requested an absentee ballot, you might have four people of the same household request an absentee ballot,” Brown said. “What the board of elections staff — and that means the staff, not the board itself — is asking county clerks to do could lead to lawsuits. It states in the letter they sent out that it is not a law that we do that.”
Brown stated in his press release that he had conferred with both the Laurel County Attorney, JL Albright, and Laurel/Knox County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele, and both advised him not to participate in the request.
The request came last month asking county election boards to reprogram their equipment to provide the absentee voting results per precinct. It further states that Kentucky’s other 119 counties have complied with the request — leaving Laurel County as the sole county to decline the request.
Absentee votes have always been included in the tally of votes on election night, as are in-person ballots and early voting ballots. However, absentee votes have always been posted as one total rather than listed by precinct. That is what Brown and the Laurel County Board of Elections oppose — with Brown outlining his concerns in a press release to the State Board of Election. That response reads:
“In regards to election night reporting for Laurel County, Kentucky:
On April 10, 2023, Laurel County was abruptly asked by staff of the State Board of Elections (SBE) to reprogram our voting equipment in order to provide precinct level results for absentee mail voting for their Statewide Election Night Reporting website. This sudden eleventh-hour request was made even though no Kentucky statute or regulations exist requiring results in this format for absentee mail voting. We were notified by the Kentucky SBE Legal Counsel that their ‘Election Night Reporting website will include a prominent disclaimer that your county has chosen not to report complete results on election night and that anyone seeking complete results will either need to wait for certified results or contact your office.’
“The Laurel County Board of Elections have many concerns with this request. Providing the precinct specific data for absentee mail voting in a low turnout or special election will inevitably lead to violating a voter’s secrecy should only one (1) ballot be returned by a voter in any precinct. At the time of their request, Laurel County had already mailed out a significant number of absentee ballots to voters. To comply with this request would require us to reprint all our existing absentee mail ballots along with reprogramming all our tabulation equipment. Reprogramming voting equipment after ballots have already been mailed would render those ballots already issued unreadable. This would force the Laurel County Board of Elections to open those ballots one by one and transpose voters’ selections onto a newly reprinted ballot that could be read by our scanners.
“We have been advised by both our county attorney and our commonwealth’s attorney, that the secrecy of those ballots cannot be ensured and such a change would not be advisable at this point. The Laurel County Board of Elections believes wholeheartedly in fully complying with Kentucky Election law and will not compromise on ballot secrecy as afforded to all Kentucky voters in chapter 147 of the Kentucky Constitution. For all these reasons stated, the Laurel County Board of Elections will not be complying with the requests made by SBE staff.
“Please be advised that Laurel County has its own Election Night Reporting website that we readily encourage all interested parties, including media outlets, to utilize for all Laurel County unofficial election results as they are reported. For those interested in signing-up for text and email updates as unofficial results are compiled, please visit https://laurel.countyclerk.us/elections/ and use the sign-up form, or call our office at (606) 864-5158 to be added to our election results notification list.”
The response is signed by Brown as County Clerk, both a Republican and Democrat commission member and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office designated official.
Tuesday’s primary election allows voters to narrow down the field of 12 Republican candidates and the three Democrat candidates to one from each party, who will then face off in the general election in November. Other state constitutional offices up for grabs in next week’s election include Agriculture Commissioner, State Auditor, State Treasurer and Secretary of State. The first three state seats will be vacated as those individuals are competing for the Governor’s seat. Current Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also vacating his seat for a run for Governor. That leaves the Attorney General slot open for the November general election runoff with only one Republican and one Democrat vying for that seat.
State Treasurer Allison Ball is tossing in her hat for the State Auditor position against Republican Derek Petteys with the winner facing the Democratic candidate in November. Current Secretary of State Michael Adams is casting his bid for re-election — the sole candidate in this year’s state elections who is not pursuing another position.
