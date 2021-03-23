TRI-COUNTY — While much of the state has started to trend downward in COVID numbers, the Tri-County continues to waver. Whitley and Knox counties remained in the red zone on Monday, two of eight counties in Kentucky that were in the red.
Whitley County had been in the orange zone since March 5 before making its way back into the red on Monday. Laurel County has been in the orange zone since Friday.
The zones are based on the incidence rates, of which on Monday Whitley County was 25.6, Knox County was 42.7 and Laurel County was 19.3.
The seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
The red zone means its above 25, orange zone means the incidence rate is between 10 and 25, yellow is between 1 and 10, and green is less than 1.
In its weekly report, the Laurel County Health Department reported three deaths, bringing the death total related to COVID-19 to 52.
It also reported 94 new COVID-19 cases from March 15-21 (last Monday through Sunday).
The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county to 142 active cases.
The Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases on Monday, nine from Saturday, four from Sunday and eight from Monday. The county has 74 active cases.
