The one-lane road beside Fleming-Neon Middle School in Letcher County represents the plight, and the hope, of the people of Eastern Kentucky after a devastating flood swamped the region a month ago.
On one side of the road is a stream, serene in normal times, that rose by about 10 feet in minutes in the early morning hours of July 28, flooding a nearby church, the county’s public library and downtown Fleming-Neon. In other areas, the stream washed away lives and homes.
Today, the other side of the road next to the school is lined with pallets of water, food and other supplies that people in the affected areas need to survive. Many have lost their homes and vehicles. Homes left standing have no electricity or running water. They are mourning the loss of loved ones. It’s a desperate situation.
The middle school has morphed into the de-facto distribution center for the region. The basement was flooded, but otherwise the school was spared. It operates on generator power. Volunteers assist the 75-100 people who stop by every day to pick up needed supplies.
Fleming-Neon Middle School Principal David Robinson said he’s seen the school empty out of supplies eight or nine times already, but more relief comes down the one-lane road just in time. On Tuesday (August 16), he smiled when two 24-foot trucks with donated items arrived from Laurel County.
“There’s no words to express the gratitude we have for the people of Laurel County for what they’ve done, and what they continue to do,” Robinson said. “I’ve lost track of how many people have come here from Laurel County and how much stuff they’ve brought. Several tractor-trailer loads, box trucks, cars. Individuals have come. Many churches.”
This relief shipment was organized by Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield, who has made several trips to Eastern Kentucky and determined that Fleming-Neon needed additional support. He sought donations of tents, sleeping bags, wheelbarrows and other items. He also secured a load of 190 shovels to help people remove thick mud from their homes and businesses.
“I’ve been to disasters all over the United States and this has been as bad as any I’ve seen because of the area affected,” Westerfield said. “It’s not one or two communities. It’s dozens. It’s amazing what these people are doing over there. They’re taking care of their own plus everyone around them. They’re not being selfish.”
Heather Bullock watched the devastation on television and knew co-workers who lost relatives in the flood. She wanted to help, so she organized the employees and customers of Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in East Bernstadt, where she serves as logistics manager.
“I’ve always felt compelled to help,” she said. “I organized hurricane relief for Florida, but this hits home and it hits harder. We have to do something.”
When Bullock learned that a co-worker is a close relative of a couple that lost their four children in the flood, she and Robinson Stave facilities manager Jim Stiles set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for the children’s funerals. That effort raised more than $75,000 that went directly to the couple.
The donations of supplies made through Robinson Stave were consolidated with those collected by Judge Westerfield. The company also paid $1,800 for another load of shovels that the judge plans to deliver to Fleming-Neon in a few days.
“This is not going to be a quick fix,” said Bullock, who traveled with Westerfield and other Laurel County employees to distribute the donations. “There’s not a word to put on the devastation. You see a little boy carrying a box of heater meals, and you don’t know if he has a home or where he’s sleeping.”
Heartbreaking is the word that Wayne Riley uses to describe what he’s seen on his five trips to Eastern Kentucky after the flood. He’s been soliciting donations through the Laurel County African American Heritage Center that he leads. The center filled the other 24-foot truck with supplies taken to Fleming-Neon, including two large pallets of Kroger peanut butter.
“I have a hard time talking about it,” Riley said. “I think it’s going to be years before they recover, and they will need our help.”
The haggard school principal and other volunteers manning the distribution center work all day to make sure supplies reach needy residents. Most can’t get to the school to pick up what they need, so volunteers in side-by-sides go deep into the hollers to deliver food and supplies to hundreds of homes.
Robinson said what’s needed the most now is non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies that will kill mold and mildew. Pressure washers, dehumidifiers, electrical cords and large totes will also come in handy.
“It’s going to take us a long time to rebuild here, but we’re going to do our best,” he said. “So many families have lost everything, and what people have provided will help them on that road to recovery and help them to put their lives back together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.