FRANKFORT— It may soon be easier for qualified nurses from other states and countries to practice nursing in Kentucky.
The House Health and Family Services Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 10 on Thursday.
“Senate Bill 10 improves the process for out of state and foreign trained nurses to practice in Kentucky without compromising our standard of care,” said Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, the bill’s primary sponsor.
The measure would set up a process for the Kentucky Board of Nursing to issue a temporary work permit to nurses who are currently a licensed registered nurse in good standing in another state or territory where the applicant has worked.
Mills said he believes SB 10 “addresses statutory issues that could be holding back nurse availability in Kentucky.” Mills said the state could be short 10,000 to 16,000 practicing nurses in the coming years if things do not change.
Nurses from other countries who have passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) and have received a satisfactory credentials report from the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools International Inc. may immediately receive a nursing license under SB 10.
The bill also lifts enrollment limits for nursing schools that have a three-year average NCLEX passage rate of 80% or higher.
Another provision makes changes to the Kentucky Board of Nursing by limiting board members to three consecutive terms and requiring state Senate confirmation of appointments. The board would also be required to have more practicing nurses and have at least two members from each Congressional district.
“I believe these are very practical updates to Kentucky’s nursing oversight process,” Mills said. “And I believe we will see these changes produce positive results in the very near future and help fill this huge nursing gap that we all know that we have in the Commonwealth.”
Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, said she loves “almost everything” in SB 10, but has concerns about the Senate confirmation requirement.
“As a psychologist, I know none of the mental health licensing boards have this requirement and it worries me,” Willner said. “There are political appointments to these boards, but having another layer of politics involved in getting people on these boards really concerns me, a lot.”
Responding to Willner, Mills said the changes made to the Kentucky Board of Nursing in SB 10 are to ensure the voices of practicing nurses are elevated.
“That’s probably one of the reasons we decided to put the confirmation on there is to assure that the balance in the board remains working nurses-focused and (so) it doesn’t get top heavy again with nurse educators and things of that nature,” Mills said.
Committee Chair Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, thanked Mills for SB 10.
“I just want to personally thank you for, like you said, very practical legislation in addressing our immediate crisis with the healthcare worker and certainly nursing shortage,” Moser said.
SB 10 will now go before the full House for consideration. The Kentucky Senate unanimously approved the legislation on March 1.
