A London man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting during an argument between the man and his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, according to Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
David Sizemore, age 27, of London has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after Sheriff's investigators say he shot Daniel Austin Binder, age 31, of London multiple times.
The shooting occurred off Nu Way trail, approximately 5 miles east of London, at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Laurel Sheriff's investigators reported that Binder went to the residence of his ex-girlfriend regarding a child custody issue where an argument occurred between Binder and Sizemore. Sizemore is Binder's ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.
The argument occurred on the front porch of the residence and ended in Sizemore firing shots at Binder.
Detectives recovered a pistol at the scene.
Sizemore was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Binder was pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Tuesday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was lead investigator – Detective Taylor McDaniel along with Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Robert Reed, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and Deputy James Fox. Also assisting was the Laurel County Coroner's Office and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
