It was a tragic Monday on the local front with a traffic fatality in the Bush community late that began as a missing person search in the evening and turned into a death investigation in the western section of the county by Tuesday's early morning hours.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported conducting a death investigation on Monday night after the report of a missing man from Versailles, KY. The man, identified as 31-year-old Shawn Martin, had reportedly left a residence on Cloud Subdivision Lane, off Pine Top Road, and entered a wooded area around 3 p.m. When he did not return, he was reported missing around 9:06 p.m., with a search being conducted in the area.
Martin's body was located around 2:50 a.m. with officials stating that he had apparently fallen off a cliff.
The press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states the circumstances of the incident are under investigation but that no foul play is suspected at this time.
The investigation is being headed by Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France who was assisted at the scene by K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputies Stephen Walker and Skylar McFarland. Also assisting in the search and investigation were Laurel County Department of Public Safety, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.