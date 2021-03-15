Morehead State (23-7) is the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region and plays Friday against No. 3 seed West Virginia. Louisville (13-7) was left out of the field of 68 but was named one of four replacement teams that could be placed into the tournament if a school has to drop out because of COVID-19 before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Louisville is the first replacement team ahead of Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss, respectively.
Eastern Kentucky (22-7), Kentucky (9-16), Murray State (13-13), Northern Kentucky (14-11) and Western Kentucky (20-7) didn’t crack the 68-team field. Bellarmine (13-7) played its first season of Division I basketball in 2020-21 but was not eligible for the NCAA Tournament as it continues its transition from Division II.
Morehead State has won 19 of its last 20 games in winning the Ohio Valley Cofnerence with a surprising win over Belmont in the championship.
The Eagles saved the day for the commonwealth. The last time there was no representative from Kentucky in the NCAA tournament was 1963.
The NCAA field will be without a University of Kentucky squad for the first time since 2013 and for only the second time in John Calipari’s 12 seasons at UK.
The NCAA Tournament tips off Thursday night with four “First Four” games. The round of 64 gets underway Friday and Saturday. Because of COVID-19, every game of this year’s tournament will be played in the state of Indiana, culminating with the Final Four in Indianapolis on April 3 and 5.
