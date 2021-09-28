FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that 11,835 voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls in August.
The majority of that number consisted of 10,693 deceased voters. That was made possible by matching state records against federal Social Security records.
“I’m proud that Kentuckians have confidence in our election officials and our election process,” Adams said. “They can rest assured that we act vigorously to remove avenues to election fraud.”
The overall voter registration in Kentucky declined by 5,226 voters last month. While 6,609 new registrations were logged, 11,835 registrations were canceled: 10,693 deceased voters, 706 voters who moved out of state, 369 felony convicts, 40 voters adjudged mentally incompetent and 27 voters who voluntarily de-registered.
Democratic registrants now represent 46.2 percent of Kentucky’s electorate with 1,642,726 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 5,654, a 0.34 percent decrease. Republican registrants currently total 1,577,955, or 44.4 percent of voters. Republicans saw a decrease of 302 registered voters, a decline of 0.02 percent. In addition, 9.4 percent of voters, 335,767, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 730 registrants, which was a 0.22 percent raise.
There are no regular general elections in Kentucky during 2021. However, there will be special elections held on November 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.
The 22nd Senate District seat was vacated by the death of Sen. Tom Buford, representing Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties, and part of Fayette County. He spent 20 years in the Senate, before dying of cancer this past July at the age of 72.
The 51st House District vacancy was created due to the death of Rep. John “Bam” Carney, representing Adair and Taylor Counties. He passed away in July at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. In December 2019, Carney was diagnosed with a severe case of pancreatitis, which led to several life-threatening complications.
The 89th House District seat is open due to the resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, who represented Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties.
